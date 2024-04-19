Amid allegations, Nestle says reduced added sugar by 30% in baby food products in last 5 yrs

New Delhi: Nestle India has announced a reduction in added sugar across its baby food range by over 30 per cent for various products over the last five years. This statement comes amid allegations that the company has been selling higher sugar content products in less developed nations.

The government would reportedly initiate an inquiry into the claims of added sugar in Nestle’s infant milk products sold in India. A senior official confirmed the government’s awareness and intention to thoroughly investigate the matter.

The Department of Consumer Affairs, under the Consumer Protection Act, will instruct the Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) to test Nestle’s infant food samples. Discussions between the Department of Consumer Affairs and the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare are expected to take place shortly. Investigations by Public Eye and the International Baby Food Action Network (IBFAN) suggest that Nestle’s baby products in less developed regions of South Asia, Africa, and Latin America contain more sugar than those sold in European markets.

In response to these findings, a Nestle India spokesperson highlighted the company’s commitment to reducing added sugars and continuously improving their product formulations to maintain nutrition, quality, safety, and taste standards.

Nestle India maintains that its infant cereals are produced to meet the nutritional needs of early childhood, including protein, carbohydrates, vitamins, minerals, and iron, without compromising on nutritional quality.

“We never compromise and will never compromise on the nutritional quality of our products. We constantly leverage our extensive Global Research and Development network to enhance the nutritional profile of our products,” the spokesperson said.

The company also highlighted its adherence to CODEX standards set by the WHO and FAO, as well as local regulations, ensuring all nutrient requirements, including added sugars, are met.

A study by IBFAN examined around 150 baby products globally. It found that while Cerelac for six-month-old babies contains no added sugars in the UK and Germany, several Cerelac variants in India had an average of 2.7 grams of added sugar per serving. The sugar content was labelled on the packaging in India. The highest recorded sugar content was 6 grams in Thailand, and in the Philippines, some samples contained 7.3 grams of sugar without disclosure on the packaging.

Nestle India reaffirms its century-long commitment to providing optimal nutrition and upholding the highest standards of quality and safety in its products.