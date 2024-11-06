Americans cast votes for next President in pivotal election

Washington: Millions of Americans flocked to polling stations on Tuesday to choose the 47th President between Republican Donald Trump and Democratic nominee Kamala Harris, marking one of the most consequential elections in decades. The race remained tight, with some forecasters giving Harris an edge in key battleground states like Pennsylvania.

Harris has emphasised her commitment to supporting the middle class, proposing tax cuts for over 100 million Americans, ensuring affordable housing, and safeguarding reproductive rights by lifting the abortion ban. In contrast, Trump has focused on strengthening the economy, reducing energy costs, imposing higher tariffs on foreign goods, particularly from China, and launching a major deportation program for undocumented immigrants.

As fears of post-election violence loom, heightened security measures are in place across the country, with barricades around the White House and Capitol Hill. Both candidates concluded their campaigns with opposing visions: Harris calling for unity and optimism, while Trump warned of a bleak future under Democratic leadership. With 538 electoral votes at stake, the swing states of Pennsylvania, Michigan, and Wisconsin are crucial, and a victory for Harris would mark a historic first as the first woman, first Black woman, and first person of South Asian descent to become President. A candidate with 270 or more electoral votes is declared winner.