Amendments made to India-US trade deal factsheet based on ‘shared understanding’, says MEA

New Delhi: Commenting on the recent revisions made to the White House factsheet for the India-US trade deal, the Ministry of External Affairs has said the amendments made reflect shared understandings of both countries. Speaking during the weekly press conference, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal stated that the fact sheet highlights the joint statement, which is the basis of the framework established between New Delhi and Washington for a bilateral trade deal.“We had agreed to a joint statement on the framework for an interim agreement on reciprocal and mutually beneficial trade.. The joint statement is the framework and remains the basis of our shared understanding in this matter. The amendments in the US factsheet reflect the shared understandings contained in the joint statement,” the spokesperson said.