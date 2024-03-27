Ambedkar's VBA not to ally with MVA; announces candidates for 1st phase Lok Sabha polls in Maharashtra

Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) chief Prakash Ambedkar on Wednesday announced candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls in Maharashtra, signalling that the outfit will not ally with the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA).

Addressing a press conference here, Ambedkar accused the MVA allies - Congress, NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar), Shiv Sena (UBT) - of trying to use his outfit to promote dynastic politics.

Ambedkar, the grandson of Dr B R Ambedkar, announced the names of eight candidates for the phase of elections, including himself from the Akola constituency.

"They (the MVA parties were trying to use VBA for promoting dynastic politics which we have tried to resist," Ambedkar said.

The VBA fielded Sanjay Kevat from Bhandara Gondia, Hitesh Madavi from Gadchiroli, Rajesh Bele, Vasant Magar from Buldhana, Prakajkta Pillewar, Rajendra Salunkhe from Wardha, Khemsingh Pawar from Yavatmal-Washim.

The Congress and Shiv Sena (UBT) have announced candidates for most of these seats.

He alleged that the MVA allies were refusing to consider the factor of Maratha activist Manoj Jarange.

Jarange has announced support to VBA candidates in the first phase, he said.

Ambedkar also said the party's state committee had discussions that candidates will be fielded from OBC, Muslim, Jain communities and poor sections of the society.