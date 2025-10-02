Ambani retains top spot as SRK enters billionaire club in Hurun Rich List 2025

Mumbai: Mukesh Ambani has once again emerged as India’s richest, with a net worth of Rs 9.55 lakh crore, while Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan made a debut on the M3M Hurun India Rich List 2025 with Rs 12,490 crore, underlining the widening diversity of wealth creators in the country. The 14th edition of the list, released this week, highlights both the enduring dominance of industrialists and the growing entry of personalities from entertainment and technology.

Gautam Adani and his family secured the second position with Rs 8.15 lakh crore, continuing their close rivalry with Ambani. In a historic first, Roshni Nadar Malhotra and her family climbed to third place with Rs 2.84 lakh crore, making her India’s richest woman.

India now counts more than 350 billionaires, a sixfold jump since the list was first published 13 years ago. Together, they command wealth worth Rs 167 lakh crore, which is nearly half of the country’s GDP.

The report also spotlights a new generation of wealth creators. At 31, Aravind Srinivas, founder of Perplexity, became India’s youngest billionaire with Rs 21,190 crore. On the other end, Niraj Bajaj and his family recorded the highest gain in absolute terms, adding Rs 69,875 crore to reach Rs 2.33 lakh crore.

Mumbai remains the billionaire capital of India, home to 451 individuals on the list, followed by New Delhi with 223 and Bengaluru with 116.

Pharmaceuticals continue to dominate sectors with 137 entrants, trailed by industrial products (132) and chemicals & petrochemicals (125).

This year’s edition also saw the highest participation of women, with 101 names, including 26 dollar billionaires. Self-made individuals remain the backbone of wealth creation, accounting for 66 per cent of the list, while 74 per cent of new entrants built fortunes from scratch, reflecting India’s strong entrepreneurial spirit. agencies