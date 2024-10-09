Allegations of slowdown in updating Haryana results ‘ill founded’: EC to Cong

New Delhi: In a strong rebuttal to Congress leader Jairam Ramesh’s claims, the Election Commission (EC) announced on Tuesday that there is no evidence to support his allegations regarding a slowdown in the updating of Haryana election results. The EC characterised Ramesh’s statements as an attempt to lend credibility to “irresponsible, unfounded, and uncorroborated mala fide narratives.”



Earlier, the Congress party raised concerns with the EC, pointing to an “unexplained slowdown” in the updating of election results on the commission’s website. Ramesh, in a letter to the Chief Election Commissioner, highlighted that between 9 am and 11 am, there was a significant lag in reporting results, prompting fears of misinformation spreading unchecked.

Specifically, Ramesh pointed to the Adampur Vidhan Sabha election, where Congress candidate Chander Prakash was reportedly leading by 1,426 votes, yet no official election certificate had been issued, and results from the last three rounds remained unposted.

In response, the EC emphasised that vote counting was being conducted according to the Conduct of Election Rules at designated centres, with all necessary oversight in place. The commission stated that results were being updated every five minutes across approximately 25 rounds, reflecting a well-regulated and efficient counting process.