Allahabad HC Judge likely to appear before SC Collegium

New Delhi: Justice Shekhar Kumar Yadav of the Allahabad High Court, who has drawn widespread criticism for his purportedly provocative remarks at a Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) function, is expected to appear before the Supreme Court Collegium to clarify his position.

The controversy erupted after Justice Yadav addressed a provincial convention of the VHP’s legal cell on December 8. In his speech, he defended the Uniform Civil Code, calling it a tool for promoting social harmony, gender equality, and secularism. However, video clips circulated the following day showed him allegedly making statements suggesting that laws should align with the preferences of the majority. These remarks sparked outrage, with opposition leaders labelling them as “hate speech.”

Taking cognisance of the matter, the Supreme Court on December 10 sought a detailed report from the Allahabad High Court regarding Justice Yadav’s conduct. “The Supreme Court has taken note of newspaper reports of a speech given by Mr Justice Shekhar Kumar Yadav… The matter is under consideration,” read an official statement.

As per established judicial procedures, judges under scrutiny are granted an opportunity to explain their side to the Collegium, headed by Chief Justice of India (CJI) Sanjiv Khanna. Sources indicate that Justice Yadav is likely to be called to present his version soon.

The incident has drawn sharp reactions from various quarters. Activist-lawyer Prashant Bhushan, convenor of the Campaign for Judicial Accountability and Reforms, wrote to the CJI, alleging that Justice Yadav breached judicial ethics and undermined constitutional principles. Bhushan urged the top court to initiate an in-house inquiry and suspend Justice Yadav’s judicial responsibilities.

Similarly, CPI(M) leader Brinda Karat condemned the judge’s remarks as a violation of his oath and demanded action. The Bar Association of India also issued a resolution, calling for an apology from Justice Yadav and urging the judiciary to address the matter decisively.