Allahabad HC grants interim bail protection from arrest to Mohammed Zubair

BY MPost20 Dec 2024 3:10 PM IST
The Allahabad High Court on Friday granted interim protection from arrest to Alt News journalist and fact-checker Mohammed Zubair booked by the Uttar Pradesh Police for endangering the sovereignty, unity and integrity of India under Section 152 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

A Bench of Justice Siddhartha Varma and Justice Nalin Srivastava also directed the State to file a detailed response to Zubair's plea seeking protection from arrest in the case.

This is a developing story. More details awaited.

