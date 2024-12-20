Allahabad HC grants interim bail protection from arrest to Mohammed Zubair

The Allahabad High Court on Friday granted interim protection from arrest to Alt News journalist and fact-checker Mohammed Zubair booked by the Uttar Pradesh Police for endangering the sovereignty, unity and integrity of India under Section 152 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

A Bench of Justice Siddhartha Varma and Justice Nalin Srivastava also directed the State to file a detailed response to Zubair's plea seeking protection from arrest in the case.

This is a developing story. More details awaited.