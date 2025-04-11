Allahabad HC grants bail to accused, says woman ‘herself invited trouble’

Prayagraj: The Allahabad High Court has granted bail to a rape accused, observing that the complainant “herself invited trouble” by agreeing to go to the applicant’s house after getting drunk, the news coming days after the Supreme Court intervened to stay an “insensitive” order passed by another HC justice in a rape attempt case.

The woman is a student of M.A. and hence she “was competent enough to understand the morality and significance of her act”, stated the order passed by Justice Sanjay Kumar Singh last month.

Earlier, it was submitted on behalf of the applicant that it was an admitted case of the woman that she was an adult and resided in PG Hostel. She, of her own volition, went to a restaurant with her female friends and their male friends where all of them drank alcohol together. Due to this, she became very intoxicated.