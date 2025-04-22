Allahabad HC grants 10 more days to home ministry in Rahul Gandhi dual citizenship case

New Delhi: The Allahabad High Court granted an additional 10 more days to the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) to submit their final report on the petition filed alleging that Congress MP Rahul Gandhi has dual citizenship. The next hearing date is on May 5. The court was hearing a plea that claimed Rahul Gandhi is also a citizen of the United Kingdom, which would make him ineligible to be a member of the Lok Sabha. The petition claims that Rahul Gandhi's alleged citizenship of another country contravenes Indian law, which doesn't permit dual citizenship.

The counsel representing the MHA has requested additional time to verify information from the UK government, and the court has now set a new deadline of May 5 for the next hearing. Meanwhile, earlier, Lok Sabha Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi wrote to Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, urging the state governments to enact the Rohith Vemula Act to ensure that no one faces caste-based discrimination in the education system. In the letters dated April 17, Rahul Gandhi said, "These are the words of Dr. B. R. Ambedkar. Here he describes an incident during a long bullock cart journey.There was plenty of food with us. There was hunger burning within us; with all this, we were to sleep without food; that was because we could get no water, and we could get no water because we were untouchables." The LoP in Lok Sabha further said that it is a shame that even today, millions of students from Dalit, Adivasi and OBC communities have to face such brutal discrimination in our educational system. "The murder of bright young people like Rohith Vemula, Payal Tadvi and Darshan Solanki is simply not acceptable. It is time to put an end to this firmly. I urge the Karnataka government to enact the Rohith Vemula Act so that no child of India has to face what Dr BR Ambedkar, Rohit Vemula and millions of others have had to endure," Lok Sabha LoP added.