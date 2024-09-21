Allahabad HC calls for foetus DNA report as accused seeks bail in Ayodhya rape case

Lucknow: The Allahabad High Court on Saturday sought the DNA report of the foetus aborted by the survivor in Ayodhya rape case. Hearing the bail of a 71-year-old accused, Moeed, Justice Pankaj Bhatia of the Lucknow bench ordered the Director of the Forensic Science Laboratory to submit the report in a week. The accused claimed he has been implicated in the case for political reasons and that no documents have been given to him. Opposing the petition, Additional Advocate General VK Shahi on behalf of the state government submitted that the case is of a very serious nature and the victim is a minor. After the incident, the victim became pregnant and following her abortion, a sample had been sent for DNA testing. After hearing the arguments of both sides, the court sought the report of the DNA test of the foetus. The next hearing of the case will be on September 30. Uttar Pradesh Police had on July 30 arrested bakery owner Moeed along with his employee from the Pura Kalandar area of Ayodhya district in connection with the rape case. Speaking in the UP Legislative Assembly, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had claimed that the accused belonged to the Samajwadi Party.