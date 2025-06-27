‘All visa applications should be evaluated on merit’

New Delhi: India has reacted to the latest changes in US visa policy, underscoring the importance of fair and merit-based treatment for its nationals amid tighter scrutiny measures announced by the United States.

In response to the US Embassy’s fresh directive requiring visa applicants to disclose all social media handles used over the past five years, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Thursday acknowledged the policy but maintained that Indian citizens should not face arbitrary hurdles in the visa process.

“Visa and immigration matters fall under the sovereign jurisdiction of any country,” MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said during his weekly media briefing. “However, we believe all visa applications by Indian nationals should be evaluated on merit. We remain in regular communication with the US side to ensure Indian citizens’ legitimate interests are protected.”

The US Embassy’s latest advisory, released via its official handle on X, stated that applicants must provide usernames or identifiers for every social media platform used in the last five years. The information must be entered into the DS-160 form, which is mandatory for non-immigrant visa categories.

“Omitting social media information could lead to visa denial and ineligibility for future visas,” the statement warned. It further reiterated that visa adjudication is a “national security decision”.

A digital poster shared by the embassy included the message: “We use all available information in our visa screening and vetting.” It also urged applicants applying for student (F or M) and exchange visitor (J) visas to make their social media profiles public for identity verification purposes.

Indian officials, while acknowledging the US’s sovereign right to enforce immigration protocols, are concerned about the impact such requirements may have on genuine applicants, particularly students and professionals seeking academic or work opportunities in the US.

On June 23, the US Embassy asked applicants to ensure their online profiles were accessible for review. “To help establish identity and admissibility, applicants for F, M, or J visas are advised to set their social media privacy settings to public,” the embassy said.

These steps come in the wake of a broader immigration crackdown in the US. On June 24, the embassy issued another warning that illegal entry or violations of US immigration law would lead to detention, deportation, and long-term bans on re-entry. “Anyone entering the US illegally will face jail and deportation,” it said in a stern message.

The embassy has consistently issued statements throughout the month reinforcing its stance on visa eligibility and border security. On June 19, it reminded applicants that a US visa is “a privilege, not a right”, and that issuance did not guarantee continued validity. “Engaging in illegal activities, including drug use or breaking the law, can result in revocation of the visa and future ineligibility,” it said.

Earlier, on June 16, the embassy had also announced visa restrictions for individuals involved in facilitating mass or illegal migration. “The United States will not tolerate illegal or mass immigration,” it stated, specifically targeting government officials and agents found violating US immigration rules.

While Indian authorities are not contesting the right of the US to screen applicants, they have reiterated that visa decisions should not be influenced by broad assumptions. “We continue to work closely with the US on mobility and consular issues,” Jaiswal added, pointing to ongoing diplomatic engagement on the matter.