All seven accused acquitted in 2008 Malegaon blast case by NIA court

Mumbai: The 2008 Malegaon blast case, one of the country's longest-running terror cases, saw seven persons facing trial on charges of committing a terrorist act under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and for murder and criminal conspiracy under IPC. An explosive device strapped to a motorcycle went off near a mosque in the Malegaon town, located about 200 km from Mumbai, on September 29, 2008 killing six persons and injuring 101 others.

The prosecution had alleged the blast was carried out by right wing extremists and that their intent was to establish 'Aryawrat' (Hindu Rashtra). A total of 14 persons were arrested in the case but only seven faced trial, as the remaining seven were discharged from the case at the time of framing of charges. A special court on Thursday acquitted all the seven accused, including former BJP MP Pragya Singh Thakur and Lt Colonel Prasad Purohit, noting there was no evidence to warrant their conviction.

Following is the list of the seven accused who faced trial:

1) Pragya Singh Thakur: She was arrested in October 2008 by the initial probe agency -- Maharashtra Anti Terrorism Squad (ATS) -- after it was alleged that the motorbike on which the bomb was planted was registered under her name.

The prosecution had claimed Thakur also attended a meeting in Bhopal with the co-accused in the case where it was discussed that revenge should be taken against the Muslim community for carrying out a blast in Malegaon in 2006.

During this meeting, Thakur allegedly said she would provide manpower for carrying out a blast.

After the National Investigation Agency (NIA) took over the probe into the case, it sought to give a clean chit to Thakur in 2016. A special court, however, refused and said Thakur will have to face trial.

Thakur spent more than eight years in jail before being granted bail by the Bombay High Court on April 25, 2017.

In 2019, Thakur won the Lok Sabha election from Bhopal on BJP's ticket and later took oath as MP. She was, however, not given a ticket during the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

2) Prasad Shrikant Purohit: He was serving as Lieutenant Colonel in the Indian Army when he was arrested by the ATS. He was accused of attending meetings where the alleged conspiracy to carry out the blast was hatched.

Purohit was arrested in November 2008 and was granted bail by the Supreme Court in September 2017.

In his final statement to the court, Purohit alleged he was physically tortured by senior officials of the ATS during questioning.

He said the prosecution had concocted a false case against him.

3) Ramesh Upadhyay: A retired army Major, he was also accused of having attended a meeting in Bhopal where the conspiracy was hatched. The prosecution claimed Upadhyay had pushed for the constitution of a "Hindu Rashtra".

4) Sameer Kulkarni: He was also accused of attending meetings where the alleged conspiracy was hatched and the plan was discussed. He was arrested in October 2008 and granted bail by the Bombay High Court in September 2017.

5) Ajay Rahirkar: He was allegedly the treasurer of the 'Abhinav Bharat' organisation. He was accused of collecting funds and disbursing them to the co-accused to procure weapons and explosives for their unlawful activities, as per the directions of accused Prasad Purohit.

He was arrested on November 2, 2008 and has been out on bail since November 11, 2011.

6) Sudhakar Dwivedi: He was accused of attending a meeting at Nashik where co-accused Purohit had allegedly shown videos of atrocities committed by Muslims on Hindus.

7) Sudhakar Chaturvedi: He was also accused of being present during the Nashik meeting. He was arrested in November 2008 and granted bail by a special court in 2017.