All-party meeting on Pahalgam today as Centre promises tough action

New Delhi: In response to the deadly terror attack in Pahalgam that claimed 26 lives, the Central government has convened an all-party meeting scheduled for Thursday at 6 pm, according to sources. The attack, which occurred in the Baisaran meadows near the popular tourist town, is being described by officials as the worst since the Pulwama incident in 2019.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a high-level security meeting on Wednesday, which lasted over two hours. The Cabinet Committee on Security, comprising Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, and senior security officials, reviewed the situation.

On the ground, Home Minister Amit Shah visited the attack site on Wednesday morning. Arriving by helicopter, Shah was briefed by top security officials including Jammu and Kashmir’s Director General of Police Nalin Prabhat and Lieutenant General Prashant Srivastava, General Officer Commanding of the Army’s 15 Corps.

Security sources said Shah was shown potential infiltration routes believed to have been used by the assailants. The site, located around 110 kilometres from Srinagar and surrounded by dense pine forests, is a frequent destination for tourists. Shah also took an aerial survey of the surrounding terrain.

Following his visit to the meadows, Shah attended a wreath-laying ceremony at the police control room in Srinagar. “India will not bow before terrorism,” he said, addressing assembled officers and family members of the deceased. “The perpetrators of this heinous act will face the strictest action.”

Later in the day, the Home Minister visited Government Medical College Hospital in Anantnag where he met several of the injured. He was accompanied by Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and Chief Minister Omar Abdullah during parts of his visit.

The attackers opened fire on a group of civilians at Baisaran meadows on Tuesday evening, killing 26 and injuring multiple others, most of whom were tourists from other Indian states. The assault has triggered a strong political reaction.

Prime Minister Modi, who returned early from an official visit to Saudi Arabia, posted on X: “I strongly condemn the terror attack in Pahalgam. My thoughts are with the families of those who lost their lives. The injured are being given all possible assistance. The attackers will not be spared.”

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, in a separate statement, noted, “This cowardly attack was meant to create fear. But India stands united. We will reach those who committed the act and those who supported it from the shadows.”

He added, “India’s fight against terrorism is resolute. Those behind this assault will be found, and a clear message will be sent.”

The upcoming all-party meeting is expected to bring together political leaders across the spectrum to discuss the security situation and formulate a unified response to the attack. Senior officials say the government is reviewing intelligence inputs and cross-border movements in the area.with agency inputs