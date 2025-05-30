All-party delegation to share India's concern over cross-border terrorism during Algeria visit

Algiers: An all-party Indian delegation will visit Algeria starting on Friday to highlight India's decisive and resolute stance on terrorism, particularly its fight against Pakistan-sponsored terrorism.

The delegation led by BJP MP Baijayant Panda is visiting Algeria after concluding its tour to Bahrain, Kuwait and Saudi Arabia.

During their four-day visit, the members of the delegation will focus on cross-border terrorism.

The delegation will highlight India's decisive and resolute stance on terrorism, particularly its fight against Pakistan-sponsored terrorism. The delegation will emphasise the importance of international collaboration on counter-terrorism, the Embassy of India in Algiers said in a statement.

Besides Panda, other members of the delegation are AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi, BJP MP Nishikant Dubey, former chairperson of the National Commission for Women and Rajya Sabha MP Rekha Sharma, BJP MP Phangnon Konyak, BJP MP Satnam Singh Sandhu and former foreign secretary Harsh Shringla.

The delegation is one of the seven multi-party delegations India has tasked to visit 33 global capitals to reach out to the international community to emphasise Pakistan’s links to terrorism.

Tensions between India and Pakistan escalated after the Pahalgam terror attack, with India carrying out precision strikes on terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir in the early hours of May 7.

Pakistan attempted to attack Indian military bases on May 8, 9, and 10. The Indian side responded strongly to the Pakistani actions.

The on-ground hostilities ended with an understanding of stopping the military actions following talks between the directors general of military operations of both sides on May 10.