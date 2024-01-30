All MLAs of JMM-led ruling alliance in Jharkhand asked to stay in Ranchi

Union minister Narayan Rane has opposed the Maharashtra government's decision to issue Kunbi caste certificates to the Maratha community members and said "proud Marathas" would not want to be included in that caste segment to avail reservation benefits.

At nearly four crore, Marathas comprise 32 per cent of the state's population, Rane said on Monday in a post on X, adding that caste, religion and country are superior than any post.

"Proud Marathas would not get included in Kunbis and seek benefits of reservations. This could mean an encroachment over the existing OBCs," the senior BJP leader and former state chief minister said.

"It is my request to the Maharashtra government not to suppress the Maratha community that has a glorious history of wars and battles. It is a delicate matter that the state needs to study deeply," he added.

Rane, when he was in the Congress, headed a committee on Maratha quota, though granting such benefits on its recommendations did not pass the legal test.

On Sunday, Rane expressed disapproval of the state government's decision to give Kunbi certificates to the kin of Maratha community members based on caste certificates or old documents.

His opposition comes amid state minister Chhagan Bhujbal expressing similar views.

Bhujbal, a senior OBC leader, on Sunday said protests will be held outside the residences of MLAs, MPs and tehsildars on February 1 against the state government's decision regarding the Maratha quota.

His announcement came after Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange called off his stir on Saturday after the state government said it has accepted his demands.

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has announced that till Marathas get the reservation, they will be given all benefits enjoyed by the Other Backward Classes (OBCs).

A draft notification has been issued by the government, stating that blood relatives of a Maratha person, who has records to show that he belongs to the agrarian Kunbi community, would also be recognised as Kunbi.

An agrarian community, Kunbi falls in the OBC category.

Activist Manoj Jarange, who is spearheading the agitation for reservation for the Marathas since last August, has been demanding Kunbi certificates for all Marathas.