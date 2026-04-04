‘All hell will reign down’: Trump’s 48-hour deadline to Iran

Dubai: The US president on Saturday re-upped a previous April 6 deadline for Iran to open up the Strait Hormuz or face devastating consequences.



“Remember when I gave Iran ten days to MAKE A DEAL or OPEN UP THE HORMUZ STRAIT,” Trump wrote on his social media account Saturday. “Time is running out — 48 hours before all Hell will reign down on them. Glory be to GOD!”



The president made his comment as he remained at the White House on Saturday morning. The Trump administration hasn't made an official comment on the US fighter jet shot down in Iran.

