‘All Eyes on Rafah’: Social media campaign highlights Gaza’s humanitarian crisis

Rafah: The escalation of Israeli shelling and airstrikes outside the southern Gaza city of Rafah on Tuesday led to the tragic deaths of at least 37 people, sparking widespread international condemnation. The “All Eyes on Rafah” campaign has gained significant traction on social media platforms, including Instagram and TikTok, with activists and humanitarian groups urging global attention to the unfolding crisis in Rafah.

Seven months after Israel launched a major offensive in response to the October 7 Hamas-led attacks that killed 1,200 people in Israel, Gaza remains in a dire humanitarian situation. The “All Eyes on Rafah” campaign, trending worldwide, symbolizes solidarity with Palestinians affected by the strikes.

Several Indian celebrities, including Priyanka Chopra, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Alia Bhatt, Richa Chadha, Kareena Kapoor, and Varun Dhawan, have shared the campaign’s message on Instagram, with the hashtag #alleyesonrafah amassing up to 108,000 posts.

On Tuesday, Israeli airstrikes targeted tents in Al-Mawasi, west of Rafah, resulting in the deaths of at least 21 people, according to Gaza health authorities, including at least 12 women. However, the IDF denied striking the designated humanitarian area in Al-Mawasi.

This incident followed an Israeli attack on Sunday that caused a blaze in a tent camp in a western district of Rafah, killing at least 45 people. The attack hit a tent camp north of Rafah in Tal as-Sultan, with many shelters burning with occupants inside, reported Al-Jazeera. The Gaza Government Media Office stated that Israel dropped seven 900 kg bombs and missiles on the camp.

A BBC report noted that Israeli forces had reached central Rafah and seized a key hill near the Egyptian border, with tanks stationed at the al-Awda roundabout.

The conflict has displaced over 1 million Palestinians, many already uprooted by the ongoing Israel-Hamas fighting. These individuals now reside in dire conditions in tent camps and war-ravaged areas, lacking basic necessities, according to the United Nations. Gaza’s Health Ministry reported that Israeli bombardments and ground offensives have killed more than 36,000 Palestinians.

Algeria has proposed a UN Security Council resolution for an immediate ceasefire and a halt to Israel’s offensive in Rafah. The resolution calls for the opening of all border crossings and humanitarian access to Gaza’s 2.3 million residents, who are in urgent need of aid.UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres described the situation in Gaza as a “humanitarian catastrophe” and urged Israel to allow safe delivery of aid through all crossing points.

The International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies also called for a ceasefire and unimpeded humanitarian access.

Guterres emphasised that recent orders from the International Court of Justice directing Israel to cease its offensive and open the border for aid deliveries are binding.

He also called for preparations to transfer governance responsibilities to the Palestinian Authority. US State Department spokesman Matthew Miller expressed regret over the deaths of up to 45 displaced Palestinian civilians in an Israeli attack but did not indicate any US view that Israel had crossed the Biden administration’s “red lines.”

On Tuesday, Spain, Ireland, and Norway officially recognized a Palestinian state, prompting a strong reaction from Israel. The three countries hope their decision will inspire other EU nations to follow suit. Norwegian Foreign Minister Espen Barth Eide described the recognition as support for moderate forces, while Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez stated that Spain recognizes a unified Palestinian state, including the Gaza Strip, West Bank, and East Jerusalem as its capital.

With these recognitions, 146 out of 193 UN member states now recognize a Palestinian state. About 80 per cent of Gaza’s population, or 2.3 million people, are displaced, with UN officials warning of famine. The fighting in Rafah has hindered humanitarian aid efforts. Despite the Israeli military’s claims of permitting hundreds of trucks to enter Gaza via Kerem Shalom, aid groups report challenges in accessing this aid.

The UN has only managed to collect aid from about 170 trucks through Kerem Shalom over the past three weeks.

Smaller aid deliveries through northern crossings and a US-built floating pier are insufficient, with the pier currently under repair, complicating aid efforts further.