All agency banks to remain open for public on March 31: RBI

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Wednesday advised banks to keep its branches dealing with government business to remain open on March 31. The last day of the current financial year is a Sunday.

"The Government of India has made a request to keep all branches of the banks dealing with Government receipts and payments open for transactions on March 31, 2024 (Sunday) so as to account for all the Government transactions relating to receipts and payments in the FY2023-24 itself," the RBI said in a statement.

Accordingly, agency banks are advised to keep all their branches dealing with government business open on March 31, 2024 (Sunday), it said.

