All 4 accused in Nijjar murder case get bail

New Delhi: In a major development, a Canadian court on Thursday granted bail to four individuals arrested in connection with the killing of Khalistan supporter Hardeep Singh Nijjar. This comes just days after Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced his resignation amid widespread discontent over his leadership.

Karanpreet Singh (28), Kamalpreet Singh (22), and Karan Brar (22) were initially arrested in May 2023 by Canadian police for their alleged involvement in Nijjar’s killing. A fourth suspect, Amandeep Singh (22), was arrested shortly thereafter. Documents filed by Canada’s Department of Justice confirmed their release on bail.

Nijjar, a Khalistan terrorist, was fatally shot outside Guru Nanak Sikh Gurdwara in Surrey, British Columbia, in June 2023. Trudeau’s subsequent allegations that India was involved in the assassination triggered a diplomatic crisis. India rejected the claims as “absurd,” leading to a tit-for-tat expulsion of diplomats and the recall of ambassadors.

The diplomatic fallout deepened with pro-Khalistan activities escalating in Canada, including an attack on a Hindu temple near Toronto. India’s Ministry of External Affairs criticised Trudeau’s government for fostering an environment that allowed violent extremists to operate freely.

Trudeau's accusations also faced criticism domestically and internationally, as many questioned the evidence behind his claims. His resignation, announced earlier this week, marks the end of a turbulent chapter in Canada's political and diplomatic history. The case and its geopolitical ramifications continue to strain India-Canada relations, casting a shadow over bilateral ties.