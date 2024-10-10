All 3 Independent MLAs extend support to BJP

Chandigarh: The BJP is poised to form its government for the third consecutive term in Haryana after its election victory, and all three Independent MLAs—Savitri Jindal, Devender Kadyan, and Rajesh Joon—have announced their intention to support the BJP government once it is inaugurated.



Joon previously defected from Congress, while Kadyan contested as an Independent after being denied a BJP ticket. Kadyan ran from the Ganaur constituency in Sonipat, where he defeated his closest rival, Kuldeep Sharma of Congress. Joon secured victory in the Bahadurgarh seat in the Jhajjar district, beating BJP’s Dinesh Kaushik, while Savitri Jindal won her seat in Hisar against her nearest Congress competitor, Ram Niwas Rara. Notably, BJP’s Kamal Gupta, the sitting MLA and minister in the outgoing Saini Cabinet, finished in third place.

Savitri Jindal expressed her decision to support the BJP government, stating: “I want development for Hisar and want it to become a beautiful city, for this I extend my support.” She had previously mentioned that her candidacy in the Hisar elections was motivated by the desires of the local population.

Before Jindal made her announcement, Haryana BJP chief Mohan Lal Badoli revealed earlier on Wednesday that Kadyan and Joon had also committed their support to the BJP government upon its formation. On that same day, the two Independents met with Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, the BJP’s election in-charge for Haryana, and former Tripura chief minister Biplab Kumar Deb, who co-managed the state’s campaign. In a remarkable show of strength, the ruling BJP defied anti-incumbency sentiments to achieve a hat-trick of victories in the state on Tuesday, securing 48 seats in the 90-member Assembly and preventing Congress from making a comeback in the assembly elections.