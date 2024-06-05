Akhilesh Yadav spearheads INDIA’s rise in UP, outperforms BJP in key seats

Lucknow: The electoral outcomes in Uttar Pradesh (UP) have unfolded a seismic shift in the state’s political fabric as Akhilesh Yadav’s Samajwadi Party (SP) made substantial gains against the incumbent Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The SP’s lead in 37 constituencies challenged the BJP’s dominance, which was ahead in 33 seats, defying the BJP’s earlier assertions of a sweeping victory in the state represented by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.



Akhilesh Yadav spearheaded the Opposition’s charge, synergizing efforts with allies like Congress, Mamata Banerjee’s Trinamool Congress and Arvind Kejriwal’s party. This election marked the first since the passing of SP’s stalwart Mulayam Singh Yadav, with Akhilesh ensuring the party surpassed its 2004 seat count.

Despite being labelled “Do ladko ki jodi” by Modi in reference to his partnership with Rahul Gandhi, Akhilesh’s strategic focus on the PDA coalition—comprising backward classes, Dalits, and minorities—proved effective.

The SP even led in the Faizabad Lok Sabha seat, a significant feat given the prominence of the Ram Temple issue in Ayodhya during the BJP’s campaign.

The SP’s electoral strategy included alliances with the INDIA bloc, allotting the Bhadohi Lok Sabha seat to the TMC. Akhilesh’s campaign rhetoric highlighted the BJP’s alleged authoritarian actions, such as the imprisonment of Arvind Kejriwal and JMM’s Hemant Soren, while commending the efforts of Lalu Prasad and Tejaswi Yadav in Bihar.

Contesting from the Kannauj Lok Sabha seat, Akhilesh rallied support for his wife Dimple Yadav and three cousins, all contesting in the election.

His rebuttal to the BJP’s nepotism accusations resonated with voters, prompting BJP members to adopt “Modi ka Parivaar” in their social media profiles.

The SP’s performance indicated robust backing from the Muslim community and benefited from Akhilesh’s reconciliation with Uncle Shivpal Singh Yadav, who aided in mobilising the party’s traditional Yadav electorate.

The party’s departure from its previous ally, the Bahujan Samaj Party, did not hinder its prospects, as it contested in the majority of the 80 constituencies, sharing some with the Congress and TMC.

Despite the emotional religious backdrop following the inauguration of the Ram Temple in January 2024, the BJP’s electoral fortunes faltered, echoing its defeat in the 1993 polls.

Political analyst Preetam Srivastava remarked: “The election results epitomize how caste dynamics have overshadowed the Ram-centric atmosphere meticulously constructed by the BJP.”

Ujjawal Raman Singh, a victorious Congress candidate from Allahabad, expressed: “UP has completely altered the game.”

The demolition of the Babri Mosque on December 6, 1992, sparked widespread communal tension, leading to the downfall of Kalyan Singh’s government in UP.

Despite the prevailing wave of Ram devotion, the BJP suffered defeat in the subsequent 1993 elections, a narrative resonating with the recent 2024 polls. Mulayam Singh Yadav assumed the Chief Ministerial office post the 1993 elections.

Fast forward to 2024, history appears to repeat itself. The inauguration of the Ram Temple on January 22, 2024, rekindled religious fervour across UP.

However, four months later, the election results failed to favour the BJP.

Notably, the BJP faced defeats in key constituencies like Ayodhya, despite Prime Minister Modi’s initiatives in transforming the city’s infrastructure. Additionally, Rajveer Singh, son of Kalyan Singh, faced electoral setbacks.

Rajendra Chaudhry, spokesperson for the Samajwadi Party, quipped: “In this election, it seems Lord Ram has deserted the BJP. Chanting Ram Ram alone cannot secure votes; performance matters.”

The electoral turbulence extended to ministers in the Modi government, with notable figures like Smriti Irani, Mahendra Pandey, Kaushal Kishore, Sanjiv Balyan, Ajay Mishra Teni, and Maneka Gandhi facing defeats in their respective constituencies.

Nevertheless, Prime Minister Narendra Modi secured victory from Varanasi, while Rahul Gandhi triumphed in Rae Bareli, alongside notable wins for Hema Malini in Mathura and Rajnath Singh in Lucknow.

The National Democratic Alliance (NDA), led by the BJP, trailed behind the INDIA Bloc, a Congress-led coalition, reflecting a stark contrast from the 2019 electoral landscape.

The BJP’s ambitious slogan, “Ab ki baar 400 paar,” appears to have misfired, raising concerns about potential constitutional alterations under an overwhelming BJP mandate. The Congress adeptly leveraged these apprehensions, garnering substantial support.

“The dispersion of BSP’s core voters indicates a clear shift of Dalit support towards the INDIA alliance,” observed political analyst Preetam Srivastava.

The 2024 elections mark an unforeseen decline in the BJP’s vote share despite its historical dominance in UP politics. The party’s alliance, comprising the Rashtriya Lok Dal, Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party, and NISHAD Party, faced an uphill battle against the formidable INDIA Bloc, comprising Congress, SP, and other influential parties, alongside an independent BSP.