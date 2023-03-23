Akhilesh Yadav should not try to gain sympathy claiming that he will be arrested: Uttar Pradesh Deputy CM

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya on Thursday said Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav should not try to gain sympathy by claiming that he can get arrested.

He made the remark while talking to reporters at his residence here.

The BJP leader said those who do wrong go to jail. However, till now no information regarding the same has come to his knowledge.

"He should not try to gain sympathy by making such statement and should concentrate on his party. In 2024 the Samajwadi PartyAkhilesh should not try to gain sympathy claiming that he will be arrested: UP Dy CM will be wiped out. This is the time of his decline," Maurya added.

The Leader of Opposition (LoP) had recently alleged that BJP wants him behind bars.

Answering a question on frequent criticisms levelled at him by the opposition leader, the deputy CM claimed that Akhilesh Yadav's heart is filled with "venom" for him and alleged that by conniving with others the Samajwadi Party chief can also get him "murdered".

Maurya said, he, on the other hand, respects Yadav and refers to him as "Akhilesh Yadav ji, former CM or leader of opposition".