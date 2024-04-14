Akhilesh Yadav criticizes UP BJP over exam paper leak ahead of elections

Akhilesh Yadav, the president of the Samajwadi Party (SP), criticized the Uttar Pradesh BJP government for the alleged leakage of exam papers for various recruitment tests. Speaking at a campaign event in Bijnor for SP candidate Deepak Saini, Yadav claimed that the BJP could lose up to 1.80 crore votes, or 2.25 lakh votes per constituency in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections due to this issue.

“If the leaked papers affected around 60 lakh candidates and considering three dependents for each student, then about 1.80 crore people are affected. Dividing this by the 80 Lok Sabha seats in UP, BJP loses around 2.25 lakh votes per constituency. How can they achieve their '400 paar' slogan?" Yadav questioned.

He further criticized the BJP's handling of the police recruitment exams, alleging that despite their claims of no paper leaks, the exams were compromised. Yadav also cautioned farmers that a BJP victory in 400 seats could lead to the reinstatement of the contentious farm laws.

Highlighting the farmer protests against the farm laws, Yadav recalled the government's aggressive response and the sacrifices made by the farmers. He mentioned the death toll among farmers during the protests and accused the BJP of ignoring their plight until the upcoming elections.

Yadav questioned the BJP's claims of making India a global leader while ignoring the high number of farmer suicides. He criticized the government for neglecting farmers and jeopardizing the future of the youth.

Emphasizing the significance of the current Lok Sabha elections, Yadav stated that the Opposition is fighting to protect the Constitution and democracy against those trying to undermine it.

He also criticized BJP leaders for mispronouncing "INDIA" as "INDI Alliance", highlighting their lack of attention to detail.

Bijnor, along with seven other constituencies in UP, will vote in the first phase on April 19. SP's Saini is up against RLD's Chandan Chauhan, with BSP's Chaudhary Vijendra Singh also contesting. In the 2019 elections, the seat was won by BSP’s Malook Nagar.