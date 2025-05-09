Akash missile system key in repelling Pakistani drone attacks along LoC: Officials

New Delhi: The indigenously developed Akash surface-to-air missile air defence system has played a crucial role in thwarting Pakistani drone attacks targeting Indian assets on Thursday, according to defence officials. The Indian Army during the intervening night of May 8 and May 9 has successfully repelled and responded to multiple drone attacks by Pakistan along the western border and the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir. Officials added that both the Indian Army and Air Force have deployed the missile system along the Pakistan border. “The Made in India Akash surface-to-air missile air defence system has been effectively used by the Indian armed forces in foiling Pakistani attacks towards Indian targets. Both the Indian Army and Air Force have the missile system all along the Pakistan border,” defence officials stated.

The Akash air defence missile system is a medium-range, surface-to-air missile system that provides area air defence against multiple air threats to mobile, semi-mobile, and static vulnerable forces and areas. The system has cutting-edge features and cross-country mobility. The real-time multi-sensor data processing and threat evaluation enable simultaneous engagement of multiple targets from any direction. The entire system is flexible and up-scalable and can be operated in group and autonomous modes. It employs command guidance and relies on phased array guidance radar to guide the missile until intercept. During the intervening night of May 8 and May 9, the Indian Army successfully repelled and decisively responded to multiple drone attacks and ceasefire violations by Pakistan along the western border and the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir, the Indian Army stated.

The Indian Army said, “Pakistan Armed Forces launched multiple attacks using drones and other munitions along entire Western Border on the intervening night of 08 and 09 May 2025. Pak troops also resorted to numerous cease fire violations (CFVs) along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir. The drone attacks were effectively repulsed and befitting reply was given to the CFVs. Indian Army remains committed to safeguarding the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the Nation. All nefarious designs will be responded with force.” Earlier on Thursday, the Indian Army had shot down more than 50 Pakistani drones during the large-scale counter-drone operation along the LoC and International Borders (IB), sources told media. The Indian Armed Forces also successfully neutralised Pakistan military’s attempts of a large-scale drone and missile attack on multiple Indian military installations across Northern and Western India during the night of May 7-8 and an Air Defence system at Lahore was neutralised.