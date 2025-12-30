Ajit, Sharad Pawar factions join hands for Pune dist civic polls

Pune: The two rival factions of the Nationalist Congress Party have closed ranks for the upcoming civic elections in Pune district, announcing alliances for both the Pune Municipal Corporation and the Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation just days before the nomination deadline. The tie-ups bring together the NCP led by Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and the NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar), headed by his uncle Sharad Pawar, less than two years after a bitter split within the party. The alliance for the Pune Municipal Corporation was finalised on Monday, a day before nominations close on December 30. It follows the announcement on Sunday that the two factions would jointly contest the Pimpri Chinchwad civic polls. Elections to 29 municipal corporations across Maharashtra, including Pune and Pimpri Chinchwad, are scheduled for January 15, with counting on January 16.

NCP (SP) MLA Rohit Pawar said the decision was shaped by feedback from the ground, particularly after the exit of the NCP (SP) Pune unit chief Prashant Jagtap. “Several workers approached party working president Supriya Sule and requested that the factions join hands. The alliance was decided keeping their sentiments in mind,” he said, adding that for now the parties would contest both civic bodies together.

Rohit Pawar clarified that Sharad Pawar was not directly involved in the talks. “He believes party workers are important and their views matter for civic polls,” he said. A seat-sharing arrangement has been agreed upon, though details have not been disclosed.

Announcing the Pimpri Chinchwad tie-up during a campaign stop on Sunday, Ajit Pawar said, “For the sake of the Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation elections, the ‘clock’ and the ‘tutari’ have united. The parivar has come together.” He urged workers to focus on campaigning and avoid controversial remarks. “We are the ones who work for development. We will edge out those who tried to put this municipal corporation in debt,” he said.

The Pune and Pimpri Chinchwad municipal corporations are considered politically significant for the Pawar family, with large IT and industrial hubs located within their limits. The region has long been a Pawar stronghold. A total of 165 corporator seats are at stake in Pune and 128 in Pimpri Chinchwad.

The BJP and the Shiv Sena led by Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde have not yet formally announced whether they will jointly contest the two civic bodies. Party insiders say discussions are ongoing over seat adjustments. Talks are also underway within the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi, including the Congress and Shiv Sena (UBT), on whether they will contest together or separately.

The BJP held power in both municipal corporations from 2017 to 2022, after which the civic bodies have been administered by appointed officials.