Ajit Pawar’s NCP threatens to walk out of Mahayuti

Mumbai: The political temperature in Maharashtra has heated up. Maharashtra’s Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar-led NCP has directly issued an ultimatum that if Shiv Sena leader Vijay Shivtare is not dismissed by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, they will leave the ruling Mahayuti coalition. Vijay Shivtare once again attacked Ajit Pawar, saying that he would file a nomination from the Baramati Lok Sabha seat.



In an interview, NCP spokesperson Umesh Patil said: “Action should be taken against Vijay Shivtare, who attacked Deputy CM Ajit Pawar last week. Today, he once again used objectionable words against our leader. Now only his dismissal from Shiv Sena will pacify us. Otherwise, we will be forced to leave the grand alliance.”

Patil said that his party had informed Chief Minister Shinde about the demand for action. He said: “So far, Shiv Sena has not taken any action. We are seriously considering whether to stay in the grand alliance or not. Now things have gone beyond tolerance. We will not tolerate any rude talk targeting our leader. This will only bring bitterness between the leaders and workers of NCP and Shiv Sena.”

Earlier on March 12, Shivtare had said that he would file a nomination from the Baramati Lok Sabha seat. This is the same seat from which Sharad Pawar’s daughter Supriya Sule and Ajit Pawar’s group’s Sunetra Pawar are in the field. Shivtare said: “There is confusion among my supporters and workers about whether I will file a nomination or not. Some are thinking that I will reach a settlement. But I request the leaders of the grand alliance to let me fight from Baramati. This is a battle of righteousness. If politics is to be kept clean, I will have to come forward.”

Without naming anyone, Shivtare said: “If I have to stop the demon, it means that another demon will have to come forward. He has spread terror in rural areas. He has hurt many people. After the election, I will work as a fakir.” with agency inputs