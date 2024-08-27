AITC slams Maharashtra govt over Ratnagiri rape case, demands CM resignation

The All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) has issued a scathing criticism of the Maharashtra government, condemning its handling of a recent brutal rape case in Ratnagiri. In a tweet, the AITC demanded answers from the Maharashtra Chief Minister and the BJP, questioning their response to the growing violence against women in the state.

The tweet highlighted the tragic case of a 20-year-old nursing student who was brutally raped in Ratnagiri. The survivor was found injured and has been admitted to a local hospital for treatment. The perpetrator is still at large. This incident follows closely on the heels of another horrifying crime, where two 4-year-old girls were sexually assaulted in Thane.

Expressing outrage, the AITC stated: “While @BJP4India leaves no stone unturned to defame Bengal, double-engine Maharashtra has become a living hell for women!” The party also questioned the Maharashtra Chief Minister's response, asking, “Is @CMOMaharashtra sleeping? When will @BJP4India ask Maha CM to resign?”





This pointed criticism has intensified the debate over the safety of women in Maharashtra and the political accountability of the state's leadership.

