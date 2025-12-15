Airports Authority of India warns of flight disruptions amid dense fog in Northern India

New Delhi: The Airports Authority of India (AAI) on Monday issued a travel advisory as dense fog gripped Northern India, urging passengers to check their flight status before leaving for the airport to avoid prolonged waiting periods at the airport in case of flight cancellations or delays. In an X post, AAI stated, "Heavy Fog Alert for Northern India...Dense fog conditions are prevailing across Delhi and several airports in Northern India, leading to reduced visibility and potential flight disruptions." The Airports Authority of India advised passengers to check their flight status through the mobile application or the official website of their respective airline for real-time updates. This is to ensure unnecessary hassle and disruptions in travel. "Please check with your respective airline for the latest flight status before leaving for the airport. Refer to the airport website or official mobile app for real-time updates. Plan your journey in advance and allow extra travel time," AAI added. Speaking on the safety arrangements, AAI assured full coordination with the Air Traffic Control (ATC) and all stakeholders to minimise passenger inconvenience. "Safety remains our highest priority...AAI teams, in close coordination with Air Traffic Control (ATC) and all stakeholders, are working continuously to ensure safe and smooth operations while minimising inconvenience," the post said.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Civil Aviation, Government of India, also encouraged the passengers to stay updated on their flight's operational status. "Delhi (DEL) & other airports in Northern India are experiencing dense fog, severely affecting visibility... Before heading to the airport, please check the latest flight status with your airline. Check flight information on the airport website/app. Please allow extra travel time... Safety is our top priority. Our teams & ATC are working tirelessly to minimise disruptions. Thank you for your patience and cooperation," the Ministry of Civil Aviation said in an X post. Earlier today, IndiGo informed passengers about the prevailing weather conditions and their potential impact on operations. "Travel Advisory...Low visibility and fog over #Delhi will impact flight schedules. We're keeping a close watch on the weather and doing our best to get you where you need to be, safely and smoothly," IndiGo stated in a post on X.

The airline also cautioned the passengers that some flights might be cancelled amid the heavy fog surrounding the capital city, causing minimal visibility to ensure safety and minimise long hours of waiting at the airport. It advised the travellers to check the flight status before leaving the house. Air India Airlines also issued an advisory as dense fog blanketed the capital city, urging travellers and passengers to stay updated on their flight status through the official website. Through a post on X, Air India advised, "#TravelAdvisory...Poor visibility due to dense fog is impacting flight operations in Delhi and parts of Northern India. Please check your flight status at: https://www.airindia.com/in/en/manage/flight-status.html before heading to the airport."