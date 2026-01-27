Airports across Asia reintroduce health checks following Nipah virus outbreak in India

New Delhi: Several airports in Asia have begun reinstating Covid-era health screening measures after cases of the Nipah virus were reported in India, according to a report by The Independent. Countries including Thailand, Nepal and Taiwan have tightened checks on incoming passengers following the confirmation of five Nipah infections in West Bengal. Nipah is a zoonotic virus that can spread from animals such as bats and pigs to humans, and in certain situations, through close human contact. In West Bengal, about 100 people have been placed under quarantine after the virus was detected in a hospital. Among those infected are a doctor, a nurse and another hospital staff member, after two earlier cases were confirmed among healthcare workers from the same district.

In Thailand, authorities have increased screening at key airports such as Suvarnabhumi, Don Mueang and Phuket, particularly for travellers arriving from West Bengal. Passengers are being checked for fever and other symptoms and are being issued health advisory cards. Those found unwell may be moved to quarantine facilities, local media reported. Additional sanitation and disease-control protocols have also been implemented at Phuket airport, which operates direct flights from Kolkata.

Nepal has also stepped up health monitoring at Kathmandu’s international airport as well as at major land border points with India. Health ministry spokesperson Dr Prakash Budhathoki said screening procedures have been activated at airports and border crossings to reduce the risk of the virus entering the country. Meanwhile, Taiwan is considering designating Nipah infection as a top-tier notifiable disease, a move that would mandate immediate reporting and strict control measures. Authorities said travel advisories would be reassessed depending on how the situation evolves. The World Health Organisation has identified Nipah as a priority pathogen because of its potential to trigger epidemics. Previous outbreaks have recorded fatality rates ranging from 40 to 75 per cent, The Independent reported.