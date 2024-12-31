Airlines to mandatorily share int’l passenger data with Customs from April

New Delhi: Authorities have mandated that all airlines operating international flights to and from India must share detailed passenger information with customs officials starting April 1, 2025.

The Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) has issued a directive requiring air carriers to register with the National Customs Targeting Centre-Passenger (NCTC-Pax) by January 10, 2025. Airlines must provide comprehensive passenger information, including mobile numbers, payment details, and travel itineraries, 24 hours before international flight departures.

This initiative stems from the ‘Passenger Name Record Information Regulations, 2022,’ which was initially notified in August 2022. The regulation aims to strengthen the authorities’ ability to conduct risk analysis and improve interdiction capabilities at borders.

Non-compliant airlines face substantial penalties, with fines ranging from Rs 25,000 to Rs 50,000 for each instance of violation. The implementation will proceed in phases, beginning with a pilot program in early 2025. Select airlines that have volunteered will participate in the PNRGOV system pilot phase, scheduled to conclude by February 10, 2025. The full-scale operation will commence on April 1, 2025, for individual airlines, while those operating through global distribution systems (GDS) will begin compliance from June 1, 2025. Required passenger information includes comprehensive details such as passenger names, payment information including credit card numbers, ticket issuance dates, travel itineraries, and associated traveller information within the same PNR. Airlines must also provide contact details, including email addresses and mobile numbers, travel agency information, baggage details, and code-share arrangements.

This new system represents a significant step forward in India’s efforts to modernise its customs and border security infrastructure, aligning with international practices for passenger data collection and analysis.