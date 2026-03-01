Airlines cancel flights to Middle East | DGCA advises carriers to avoid 11 airspaces amid Iran conflict

NEW DELHI: The major airlines of India have suspended or halted their operations to the Middle East region as tensions escalate in the region. The Director-General of Civil Aviation has issued an advisory to these airlines, asking them to avoid 11 airspaces until March 2. This comes as an indication of the escalating tensions between Iran and the United States. On Saturday, Air India, IndiGo, and other major airlines of the country suspended their operations to the Middle East region. IndiGo issued an advisory saying that its operations to the Middle East region are suspended until the night. It said that the safety of its crew members and passengers is of the utmost priority.

Air India also issued an advisory saying that it has suspended its operations to the Middle East region as a precautionary measure. Akasa Air has suspended all flights to and from Abu Dhabi, Doha, Jeddah, Kuwait and Riyadh until March 2, according to a post on X. SpiceJet also issued an advisory about the cancellation of flights to the UAE. It said that the safety of its crew members and passengers is of the utmost priority.

The Director General (DG) of Civil Aviation has issued an advisory asking the airlines of the country to avoid the airspaces of Iran, Israel, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Bahrain, Oman, Iraq, Jordan, Kuwait, Qatar, and Lebanon. This comes after the United States and Israel launched joint operations against Iran, resulting in surges in the region. The sudden closure of the airspace of these countries has impacted many flights, including those operated by other countries. It is reported that hundreds of flights are being cancelled as the airlines are taking precautions. The airports of India are taking all the necessary precautions to handle the sudden landings of planes. It is advisable for the passengers of these flights to contact the airlines for further information. Airlines are also offering waivers for ticket rescheduling and cancellations for the affected flights.