Air quality ‘very poor’ for 14th consecutive day

New Delhi: Delhi’s air quality remained firmly in the “very poor” category for the 14th consecutive day on Tuesday, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) recording a 24-hour average of 334. The primary culprit behind the city’s choking smog was vehicular emissions, which accounted for 15.4 per cent of the pollution load.

Since October 30, when the AQI stood at 307, Delhi’s air has consistently fallen in the “very poor” bracket. According to the Air Quality Index scale, an AQI reading between 301 and 400 indicates “very poor” air, while readings above 400 signal “severe” conditions.

The Centre’s Decision Support System for Air Quality Management has projected that vehicular emissions will continue to be the largest contributor to Delhi’s pollution over the next two days, contributing around 10 per cent to the overall levels.

On Tuesday, air quality reached “severe” at one monitoring station in Anand Vihar. Nationally, Delhi ranked fourth in terms of poor air quality, trailing behind Hajipur (427), Chandigarh (343), and Patna (340).

The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) identified PM10 as the dominant pollutant. PM10 particles, smaller than 10 micrometres, originate from dust, pollen, and vehicular and industrial emissions. These particles can lodge deep into the lungs, causing respiratory issues such as asthma and bronchitis, and increasing long-term risks of heart and lung diseases.

While vehicular emissions lead the list of contributors, other factors such as stubble burning also play a significant role during this season. However, data on farm fires was unavailable on Tuesday from the Consortium for Research on Agroecosystem Monitoring and Modeling from Space, which tracks stubble-burning incidents. Authorities have urged citizens to minimise outdoor activities and use air purifiers indoors as the pollution levels persist.