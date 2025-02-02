Air quality in city very poor

New Delhi: The national capital recorded a minimum temperature of 11.8 degrees Celsius on Sunday, three degrees above the season's average.

The India Meteorological Department has predicted moderate to dense fog throughout the day, with the maximum temperature expected to touch 24 degrees Celsius.

Humidity levels were recorded at 97 per cent at 8.30 am.

Delhi's air quality continued to deteriorate, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) touching 339 at 9 am, placing it in the very poor category, according to the Central Pollution Control Board.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered good, 51 and 100 satisfactory, 101 and 200 moderate, 201 and 300 poor, 301 and 400 very poor, and 401 and 500 severe.