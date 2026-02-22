Air quality in city poor

New Delhi: The city on Sunday recorded a minimum temperature of 12 degrees Celsius, which was 0.2 notches above the season's average.

The weather department has predicted a mainly clear sky during the day with the maximum temperature expected to reach around 29 degrees Celsius.

Relative humidity was recorded at 89 per cent at 8.30 am.

The air quality was recorded in the 'poor' category at 9 am, with an Air Quality Index (AQI) reading of 242, Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data showed.

According to the CPCB, an AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 to 100 'satisfactory', 101 to 200 'moderate', 201 to 300 'poor', 301 to 400 'very poor', and 401 to 500 'severe'.