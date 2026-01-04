Air quality in city poor

New Delhi: The city recorded a minimum temperature of 7.4 degrees Celsius on Sunday, while the air quality settled in the 'poor' category.

A cold wave is expected to affect isolated places in the city between Saturday and January 6, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

A cold wave is declared when the minimum temperature drops by 4.5 degrees Celsius to 6.5 degrees Celsius below the average temperature.

Safdarjung recorded a minimum temperature of 7.4 degrees Celsius; Palam 6.8 degrees Celsius, Lodhi Road 7.6 degrees Celsius, Ridge 8.9 degrees Celsius; and Ayanagar 6.6 degrees Celsius, the IMD data showed.

The relative humidity was recorded at 92 per cent at 8.30 am.

Delhi's Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 299 at 9 am, the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data showed.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 to 100 'satisfactory', 101 to 200 'moderate', 201 to 300 'poor', 301 to 400 'very poor', and 401 to 500 'severe'.

The weather office has predicted that the maximum temperature will settle at 17 degrees Celsius.