Air quality continues to remain very poor in Delhi

Delhiites woke up to a cold morning on Tuesday with the minimum temperature settling at 6.8 degrees Celsius, two notches below normal.

The humidity level stood at 100 per cent at 8:30 am, the MeT office said.

The city had registered its coldest morning of the season on Monday with the minimum temperature plummeting to 6.5 degrees Celsius, three notches below normal.

The national capital has been witnessing below normal temperatures in the last couple of days.

The forecast for the period between December 12 and 17 indicates that the minimum temperature will oscillate between 6 and 8 degrees Celsius.

The air quality on Tuesday was recorded at 333 which falls in the very poor category.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered good, 51 and 100 satisfactory, 101 and 200 moderate, 201 and 300 poor, 301 and 400 very poor, 401 and 450 severe and above 450 severe-plus.