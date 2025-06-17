Air India's Ahmedabad-London flight cancelled due to 'operational issues'

Ahmedabad: Air India's flight to London from Ahmedabad, which has started operating with a new code post-June 12 crash of AI-171 plane, was cancelled on Tuesday due to "operational issues", an airport official said. The Air India's official website confirmed that the AI-159 flight from Ahmedabad to the Gatwick airport in London stands cancelled after being rescheduled. The plane was scheduled to depart at 3 pm from the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport (SVPIA). "We have been informed that the flight has been cancelled due to operational issues. The original flight from Ahmedabad to London, having code AI-171, resumed operation from Monday with a new flight code AI-159," said the airport official.

The official did not elaborate on "operational issues" that caused the flight cancellation. AI's direct flight from Ahmedabad to London was earlier known by its assigned code 'AI-171'. However, airport sources said the flight having code AI-171 was suspended after the horrific crash which claimed 270 lives, including 29 people on the ground. The London-bound Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner with 242 passengers and crew members on board crashed into a medical college complex in Ahmedabad moments after taking off from the airport at 1.39 pm on June 12. While 241 persons on board the aircraft died, one passenger miraculously survived. "After the crash, the airline had suspended the flights from Ahmedabad to London. The airline resumed the service on Monday (June 16), but with a new flight code, AI-159," said the official. He said the return flight, having code AI-160, landed at SVPIA on Tuesday afternoon as per schedule. As per the AI website, the first flight to London with the new code took off from Ahmedabad at 4:10 pm on Monday after a three-hour delay. The flight landed at Gatwick at 9:45pm on Monday. However, the second flight, which was supposed to take off at 1:10 pm on Tuesday, was rescheduled to leave at 3 pm, but was eventually cancelled, said the website without assigning any reason for the cancellation.