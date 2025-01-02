Air India rolls out Wi-Fi service on select aircraft

Mumbai: Air India on Wednesday announced the launch of in-flight Wi-Fi services across its widebody Airbus A350 and Boeing 787-9 fleet, as well as select Airbus A321neo aircraft, for both domestic and international routes.

With this move, Air India has become the first airline in the country to offer Wi-Fi connectivity on flights within India, the airline stated.

The service, compatible with Wi-Fi-enabled devices such as laptops, tablets, and smartphones running iOS or Android, allows passengers to connect multiple devices simultaneously once the aircraft reaches an altitude of 10,000 feet.

The rollout on domestic routes builds upon an ongoing pilot programme for international flights operated by Airbus A350, select Airbus A321neo, and Boeing 787-9 aircraft, serving destinations such as New York, London, Paris,

and Singapore.

During the introductory phase, the Wi-Fi service will be offered free of charge, Air India confirmed.

The airline further announced plans to gradually extend the service to additional aircraft in its fleet over time.