Air India plane aborts takeoff at Delhi airport due to technical snag

New Delhi: A Kolkata-bound Air India plane aborted takeoff at the Delhi airport due to a technical snag on Monday evening.

"Flight AI2403 operating from Delhi to Kolkata on 21 July 2025 has been rescheduled to depart later this evening, necessitated by a technical issue detected during the takeoff roll. The cockpit crew decided to discontinue the takeoff, following Standard Operating Procedures," the airline said in a statement.

Regretting the inconvenience caused to the passengers due to the disruption, the airline said all passengers have disembarked and its colleagues are extending support to them.

The flight was to be operated with an A321 aircraft.