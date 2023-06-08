Air India flight carrying stranded passengers, crew members from Russia lands at San Francisco

An Air India flight landed in San Francisco on Thursday carrying over 200 passengers stranded at Magadan in far east Russia for two days after the original aircraft had to be diverted there following a mid-air engine glitch.

"All our passengers are being extended maximum on-ground assistance with clearance formalities and provided other necessary support," Air India said in a statement.

On Wednesday, Air India had sent a ferry flight to Magadan, in Russia to fly 216 stranded passengers and 16 crew members onwards to their original destination -- San Francisco.

The Delhi-SFO flight of June 6 was diverted to the port city following a mid-air glitch in one of the Boeing 777-200LR engines, and its subsequent emergency landing there.

"Flight AI173D landed safely in San Francisco (SFO) at 0007 Hours on 08 June 2023 (local time)," the carrier said.

The ferry flight, which landed at Magadan at 06.14 am (local time) had got airborne at 1027 hours (local time) on June 8, for San Francisco.

"Air India thanks government agencies, regulatory authorities, our staff and partners involved in supporting our endeavour to bring our passengers to SFO as soon as possible and in providing them care while they waited in Magadan, Russia," the carrier said.