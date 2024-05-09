Air India Express cabin crew ends strike, airline agrees to reinstate staff

New Delhi: As flight disruptions due to cabin crew shortage continued on Thursday, Air India Express has agreed to withdraw termination letters issued to over 25 members. The protesting crew members, meanwhile, ended their strike as the airline management also agreed to look into their issues, as per sources.

The union representing a section of the airline's employees has said that all the crew members who had reported sick will return to duty immediately. The airline's management has also agreed to reinstate 25 crew members who were sacked over the protests, a statement from the Labour Commissioner's office said.

Around 25 senior cabin crew members were sacked by the airline following the mass sick leave by over a hundred senior cabin crew on Wednesday. The airline had set a deadline of 4 pm on Thursday for the other protesting cabin crew members to resume work.