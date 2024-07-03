Air India evacuates team India in Barbados amid Hurricane Beryl

In the wake of Hurricane Beryl, a special Air India flight has safely landed in Barbados to evacuate the Indian cricket team. The team, along with their coaches and families, will be returning to India on this flight.

The Indian cricket team, recently victorious in the T20 World Cup 2024, found themselves stranded in Barbados as Hurricane Beryl, a category 4 storm, disrupted travel plans. The BCCI swiftly arranged the special flight to ensure the safe return of all team members and their families.