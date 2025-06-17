Air India cancels six international flights

Mumbai: Air India on Tuesday cancelled six international flights, including London-Amritsar and Delhi-Dubai, due to varied reasons and enhanced checks of its Dreamliner fleet.

The other Air India flights cancelled during the day are Bengaluru-London, Delhi-Vienna, Delhi-Paris and Mumbai-San Francisco, according to the airline.

The airline said this is part of DGCA checks of all Air India flights across India, it said.

Air India operates B 787-9 Dreamliners to the UK and Europe.