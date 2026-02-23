Air ambulance with 7 onboard to Delhi from Ranchi crashes in Jharkhand's Chatra

Ranchi: An air ambulance with seven people onboard to Delhi from Ranchi crashed near Simaria in Jharkhand's Chatra district on Monday, Ranchi airport Director Vinod Kumar said.

The crash occurred after the air ambulance took off from Ranchi airport at about 7.10 pm, the official said.

"An air ambulance from Ranchi with seven people onboard crashed near Simaria in Chatra district. The report of the crash was received from the state administration," Airport Director Kumar told PTI.

The ambulance had lost contact with air traffic control, he said.