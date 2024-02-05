AIMIM aims to contest 5 Lok Sabha seats in Maharashtra

The All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen (AIMIM) is planning to contest five out of the total 48 Lok Sabha seats in Maharashtra in the upcoming general elections, a party leader has said.





Addressing a press conference in Bhiwandi town here on Sunday, AIMIM's Maharashtra working president Dr Abdul Gaffar Quadri said the party is aiming to field its candidates in North Mumbai, Dhule, Nanded, Bhiwandi and Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar seats in the state.

The Asaduddin Owaisi-led party is currently conducting surveys in these constituencies to formulate an effective electoral strategy, he said.





Quadri hit out at the opposition Congress and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), characterising them as secular parties and claimed that they consider the AIMIM as "untouchables".

He raised questions over the treatment meted out to AIMIM, which is not a part of the opposition INDIA bloc, by the "so called" secular parties.

He also criticised Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar who recently ditched the 'Mahagathbandhan' (grand alliance which included the RJD, the Congress and Left parties) and the opposition INDIA bloc, and formed a new government with the BJP, which he had dumped less than 18 months ago.

The AIMIM leader claimed that all was "not well" within the opposition INDIA alliance.

Quadri also targeted Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and Home Minister Devendra Fadnavis, claiming that he was steering the state towards a situation like in Bihar.

Referring to the demolition of houses of minority community members in Mira-Bhayander area of Thane district after clashes there recently, he asked if a similar action would be taken against a BJP MLA, who is accused of shooting at a Shiv Sena leader inside a police station in the district.

BJP MLA Ganpat Gaikwad allegedly pumped six bullets into Kalyan Shiv Sena leader Mahesh Gaikwad and also injured the latter's associate Rahul Patil late Friday night inside the cabin of the Hill Line police station's senior inspector, officials earlier said.

The three-time Kalyan East MLA has been charged with attempt to murder and other offences in the case.