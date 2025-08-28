AIFF risks FIFA suspension without new constitution by October 30

New Delhi: Indian football faces the possibility of an international suspension after FIFA and the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) warned the All India Football Federation (AIFF) to adopt and ratify its long-pending constitution by October 30.

In a strongly worded letter sent Tuesday to AIFF president Kalyan Chaubey, FIFA and AFC said they were “profoundly concerned” about the failure to finalise the constitution, a matter pending before the Supreme Court since 2017. The apex court will hear the issue on Thursday.

The joint communication, signed by FIFA Chief Member Associations Officer Elkhan Mammadov and AFC Deputy General Secretary Vahid Kardany, directed AIFF to obtain a “definitive order” from the Supreme Court approving the revised document, align it with FIFA and AFC statutes, and secure ratification at the next General Body meeting.

“Failure to meet this schedule will leave us with no alternative but to refer the matter to the relevant FIFA decision-making body… including the possibility of suspension,” the letter stated.

A suspension would block Indian national teams and clubs from international tournaments and could also affect India’s aspirations to host the 2036 Olympics in Ahmedabad.

This is not the first time Indian football has been at risk. In August 2022, FIFA briefly banned the AIFF for “third-party interference” after the Supreme Court installed a Committee of Administrators to manage affairs. That suspension was revoked within two weeks once the committee stepped aside and elections were held, which saw Chaubey elected president over former captain Bhaichung Bhutia.

The world bodies said the “continued failure to finalise and implement the revised Constitution” has created “untenable vacuum and legal uncertainties at the heart of Indian football.” They described the situation as a “prolonged impasse” causing a governance and operational crisis.

According to the letter, the uncertainty has disrupted the domestic calendar, jeopardised commercial agreements beyond 2025, and undermined essential functions such as competitions and development. It also flagged concerns over “unilateral termination of players’ employment contracts by various clubs,” citing reports from the global players’ union FIFPRO.

FIFA and AFC laid down three immediate requirements: approval of the constitution by the Supreme Court, alignment with international statutes, and formal ratification at the next AIFF meeting. Non-compliance, they warned, may result in sanctions “including the possibility of suspension.”

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court will also hear a case Thursday concerning the Master Rights Agreement between AIFF and its commercial partner Football Sports Development Limited (FSDL), which expires on December 8. Last month, FSDL placed the upcoming season “on hold” due to uncertainty, leading some clubs to suspend operations and delay salaries.

Chaubey said AIFF would “endeavour to arrive at mutually agreeable measures” with FSDL, while clubs pushed for a swift resolution, warning that the entire football calendar and livelihoods remain in jeopardy.