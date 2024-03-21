AIADMK releases final list of 16 candidates for Lok Sabha polls

Tamil Nadu's main opposition AIADMK on Thursday released its final list of 16 candidates for the Lok Sabha polls and also named its candidate for the lone Puducherry Parliamentary constituency.

AIADMK chief Edappadi K Palaniswami announced G Premkumar, a medical doctor, as his party candidate for Sriperumbudur and S Pasupathi, also a doctor for the Vellore seat.

The ruling DMK has named veteran leader T R Baalu and Kathir Anand, son of top leader and Water Resources Minister Duraimurugan for Sriperumbudur and Vellore constituencies respectively. In over 10 constituencies, there will be direct fight between the ruling DMK and the main opposition AIADMK.

The AIADMK top leader named G Tamizhvendan and U Rani for Puducherry Lok Sabha seat and Vilavancode Assembly constituency respectively.

Bypoll to the Vilavancode segment in Kanniyakumari district will be held on April 19 alongside the Lok Sabha polls. The vacancy was caused due to the resignation of Vijayadharani, who joined the BJP after quitting her MLA post.

Besides Sriperumbudur and Vellore, Palaniswami announced candidates for the Lok Sabha segments of Dharmapuri, Tiruvannamalai, Kallakurichi, Tirupur, Nilgiris (SC), Coimbatore, Pollachi, Tiruchirappalli, Perambalur, Mayiladuthurai, Sivaganga, Thoothukudi, Tirunelveli and Kanniyakumari.

In the first list released on March 20, Palaniswami named nominees for 16 constituencies. It includes former MP J Jayavardhan (Chennai south) and ex-MLA, Dr P Saravanan (Madurai).

Elections to 39 Lok Sabha seats in the state will be held on April 19.