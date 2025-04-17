AIADMK-BJP alliance faces early tensions, EPS hints at ‘no intention to share power’

New Delhi: Barely days after the formal announcement of an alliance between the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), discomfort is already surfacing within both camps, with murmurs of discontent suggesting it may be more of a “forced alliance” than a natural political convergence.

AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami on Wednesday dismissed any chances of forming a coalition government in Tamil Nadu if the alliance led by his party — with the BJP as a major partner — secures victory in the 2026 Assembly elections.

Addressing the media, Palaniswami clarified that Union Minister Amit Shah had never stated there would be an AIADMK-BJP coalition government in the state.

“He never said that,” Palaniswami asserted, alleging that the media had misinterpreted Shah’s statement and accusing it of playing “tricks.” He urged the press to refrain from such misrepresentations.

Palaniswami explained that what Amit Shah actually said on April 11 was that the AIADMK-BJP alliance would win the election and form the government — a remark that, according to him, did not imply a coalition arrangement.

In essence, Palaniswami made it clear that there is no intention to share power with the BJP, even if the alliance emerges victorious.

The alliance was formalised in a high-profile event attended by Shah, signalling its strategic importance for the saffron party’s Tamil Nadu ambitions. However, the euphoria was short-lived. Several AIADMK leaders have since come out publicly with guarded scepticism, either asserting the Dravidian party’s dominance within the coalition or expressing outright dissent.

Adding to the unease, BJP insiders revealed that shortly after the alliance announcement, Amit Shah convened a closed-door meeting at the party’s headquarters where he pulled up state leaders over internal factionalism and infighting. According to sources, Shah made it unequivocally clear that the BJP must now present a united front to pose a credible challenge to the ruling DMK in the state.

The urgency to regroup stems from the electoral setback both parties suffered in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Contesting separately, neither AIADMK nor BJP managed to secure a single seat. AIADMK was even relegated to the third position in many constituencies. Nevertheless, the BJP saw a notable jump in its vote share — from 3.62 per cent in 2019 (when it contested five seats) to 11.24 per cent this year, contesting 23 seats — signalling growing traction.

For the BJP, this alliance opens up possibilities in a state where it has long struggled to gain a foothold. The party is now aiming to stitch together a broader front by roping in all anti-DMK forces, including regional and caste-based outfits. A key player in this strategy is the Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK), which holds significant influence among the Vanniyar community in North and Central Tamil Nadu. Meanwhile, sections within the AIADMK have justified the alliance with the BJP as a strategic move to protect the party from internal sabotage. A senior leader, on condition of anonymity, claimed that “traitors” were trying to fracture the party, and joining hands with the BJP was a necessary step to safeguard its unity. At the same time, AIADMK has been careful to underline its independent identity — a message underscored by its Rajya Sabha MPs voting against the Waqf (Amendment) Bill. Some leaders have also reaffirmed the party’s commitment to minority communities, particularly Muslims, signalling resistance to being seen as a BJP proxy. Political observers believe the BJP moved early with the alliance announcement for two key reasons: to give party cadres enough time to work on the ground and build momentum against the DMK’s four-year-old rule, and to prevent the ruling party from exploring alternate alliances — including with emerging players like actor Vijay’s Tamilaga Vetri Kazhagam (TVK) — closer to the polls.

For the AIADMK, the path ahead is equally fraught. Since the demise of its iconic leader J Jayalalithaa, the party has struggled to register any significant electoral victories. With mounting pressure to consolidate anti-incumbency votes and revive its electoral fortunes, the AIADMK-BJP alliance represents both a necessity and a gamble. To mount a formidable opposition to Chief Minister M K Stalin’s DMK, the AIADMK-BJP combine is expected to further expand its coalition, targeting caste and region-specific allies across Tamil Nadu — a strategic shift that could redefine the state’s political landscape in the run-up to 2026.