AI, quantum computing tech needed for rapid transformation of Railways: Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw

New Delhi: There is a need for rapid transformation of Indian Railways using Artificial Intelligence and quantum computing technology, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said on Friday.



Speaking at a seminar on "Reimagining Indian Railways harnessing the power of data analytics for integrated transportation," Vaishnaw said the national transporter should lead the change by adopting latest technologies and innovations.

The seminar was part of the technical conferences organised for different sectors, the minister said.

"There is a need for rapid transformation of Indian Railways using AI and quantum computing technology. The country needs rapid change to catch up with the rest of world and Indian Railways should lead the change by adopting latest technologies and innovations," Vaishnaw said.

"This government is clear in its objective of clear focus, intent, flexibility, open mindedness and sense of purpose to do things which are 'desh ke hit mein aur Railways ke hit mein,'" he added.

During the seminar, the managing director of Centre For Railway Information Systems (CRIS) informed that the centre has collaborated with Indian Space Research Organisation for live tracking of trains under the Real Time Train Information System (RTIS) project.

It will help the Railways run trains efficiently. Satcom and Satnav-based Internet of things (IoT) devices are being deployed on the trains, the official said.

During the seminar, presentations on topics related to data analytics and its application for decision making in Indian Railways and logistics sector, data analytics, and journey of Indian Railways were made, according to a statement issued by the Railways.

The seminar is a significant initiative that acknowledges the importance of innovation and technology in providing an efficient and reliable transport system, it said.

The integration of data analytics can play a crucial role in transforming the railway network and addressing the various challenges faced by the Railways, it said.

The Railway Ministry also ran a special train between Delhi's Nizamuddin Railway Station and Durg in Chattisgarh to promote Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Janaushadhi Pariyojana (PMBJP).

Under the scheme, dedicated outlets known as Janaushadhi Kendras are opened to provide generic medicines at affordable prices.

For this service, the Chattissgarh Samparkranti has been vinyl wrapped and during its 1,278-km run, the train will cover 184 stations.